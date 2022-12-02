Stock & Land
Home/News

Cashmore Oaklea ewes in strong demand by future breeders

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated December 2 2022 - 11:12am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don Finnerty, D & M Finnerty, Macarthur, with some of the top-priced Nudie ewes on his western district property.

*32 of 73 ewe lots sold to $506, av $201

A western district farmer has topped a multi-vendor ewe sale for a second consecutive year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.