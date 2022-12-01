The first December store sale at Western Victoria Livestock Exchange (WVLX) at Mortlake had some bouyant bidding on a number of heavier pens of cattle, but a continued downward trend in prices continued at Mortlake in line other Victorian store sales as of late.
Agents yarded 2200 cattle which was a slight rise from what was advertised but a lack of quality cattle on offer contributed to prices softened significantly.
Weaner steers were the only type of cattle to break the 600 cents per kilogram barrier, with Fiveways selling one pen of 34 Angus steers, 362kg for 626c/kg or $2266 a head and another pen of 25 Angus steers, 324c/kg, selling for 600c/kg or $1944.
Grown heifers averaged 430c/kg which is back nearly 80c/kg from the previous store sale.
Grown steers averaged only a little better, with pens averaging 440c/kg although an excellent quality run of pens from Colongulac passed 500c/kg, with one pen of 45 Angus steers, 443 kg, selling for 524c/kg.
Nutrien auctioneer Josh McDonald said the store sale had some good cattle, but cheaper cattle was the theme of the day.
"There was some good cattle amongst it, and they still sold fairly well," he said.
"It was a bit cheaper throughout though, but I think it sort of just followed on since our last sale here.
"Weaner cattle have still made over $2100 so you can't complain about that.
Mr McDonald said there wasn't really "any standout weaner heifers" but a good run of Black Baldys and Hereford pens also did better than some of the Angus offerings at times.
"Crossbred cattle had been patchy [but] they've sold well... and probably just a little bit cheaper on the on the bits and pieces of cattle."
A run of cows and calves fetched an average of just over $2600, with Hazelwood selling a pen of 13 F1 cows and calves, 573kg for $2850, while the top price in the cows and calves section was $3280, going to a pen of two cows and calves being sold by Weaver Livestock.
Mr McDonald said agents were anticipating huge numbers in upcoming store sales, including more than 5000 at Mortlake's store sale later this month.
"I think today has been a little speed hump, and there's been some big numbers a fortnight ago and we've got even bigger numbers coming in the next fortnight too so it's going to be a pretty significant period of time here in that sense," he said.
"I think that's probably going to slow prices down as well, and while we're not breaking the record seasonally here, it's still it's good.
"Don't get me wrong, there's plenty of grass, but it's not anything spectacular right now and it is wet in a lot of places for sure."
Agents will be anticipating some huge interest in weaner sales over the next month, with large yardings expected at Mortlake at the second store sale later this month and at WVLX's feature weaner sale in early January.
Mr McDonald said a the final dispersal sale of Rossander Angus stud cattle next Friday will also draw significant interest from buyers.
