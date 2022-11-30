Stock & Land
Home/Markets

Australian lamb, mutton prices ease as saleyards get a correction

By Leann Dax
November 30 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonah, 4, and Eli, 2, Poly, Wodonga, spent the day at Mount Pleasant, SA, while visiting their grandfather in Karoonda, SA.

The eastern Australian lamb market is heading towards Christmas taking two steps forward and one giant step back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.