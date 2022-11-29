Stock & Land
Flood-affected properties could see increase in blue-green algae, causing issues in livestock

By Alex Gretgrix
November 29 2022 - 5:00pm
Blue-green algal blooms typically appear as surface scum that looks like a suspension of green paint, often with an earthy smell. File picture

Central and northern Victorian farmers are urged to check on water storages as experts warn floodwater could cause toxic bacteria to grow.

