Purchasing trends for breeding ewes in 2022 have shifted with data revealing producers are now seeking out younger, unjoined breeding ewes.
And it was climatic conditions and changes in demand that were governing factors of the pendulum swing.
This was just one of the key findings in the inaugural AuctionsPlus sheep and lamb synopsis released last week.
Since 2017, an average of 3.4 million sheep and lambs spanning across all states of Australia have been listed on AuctionsPlus annually.
AuctionsPlus senior analyst Teeah Bungey said the synopsis examined the impact of changing seasonal conditions since 2017, providing key insights into breeds, categories, and regions across the country.
"One of the key findings was breeders seeking out younger unjoined ewes which allowed them to join with their genetics of choice," Ms Bungey said.
"This contrasts with 2020, when demand for scanned in lamb (SIL) stock was rampant, as it allowed for accelerated restocking and lambs on the ground faster."
Scanned in lamb (SIL) ewe numbers were back 18 per cent or 529,935 head from the same period in 2021.
And it was in 2021 that registered the biggest listing for SIL on record, with 591,120 head offered.
"One to two-year-old and ewes six years and above accounted for 23pc and 21pc of SIL listings, respectively," Ms Bungey said.
"From 2017-2022 the proportion of SIL Merino ewes has decreased from 62pc to 55pc of total SIL numbers, while shedding breed ewes have increased from 5pc to 8pc."
Central western NSW was the region with the most listings with 21pc, the Riverina in NSW was at 9pc and the mid and upper north SA sat at 7pc.
Central western NSW was also the top purchasing SIL region obtaining 29pc, the Riverina in NSW took 12pc ahare and northwest Victoria 6pc.
The synopsis revealed AuctionsPlus breeding ewe listings have increased year-on-year since 2016.
Mr Bungey said fluctuations and change in breeding stock listings have been the result of both climatic conditions and a change in demand.
"Drought-breaking rain across eastern Australia from the start of 2020 resulted in increased demand for breeding ewes as producers looked to restock," she said.
"Emphasis was on acquiring SIL stock- allowing for accelerated restocking and lambs on the ground sooner."
The synopsis also revealed non-station mated (NSM) ewe numbers for year-to-date totalled 252,684 head - back 18pc from the same period in 2021.
2021 registered the biggest listing year with 863,277 head offered, the result of a large increase from southern regions, with eastern pastoral SA up 72pc, northeast Victoria up 56pc and midlands WA up 23pc.
Merino ewe hoggets accounted for the largest portion of NSM ewe listings at 31pc.
The top listing regions for NSM ewes were central western NSW with 18pc, the Riverina NSW at 12pc and NSW northwest slopes and plains 8pc.
The top regions that purchased NSM ewes were central western NSW forming 20pc, NWS's Riverina with 14pc and southwest Victoria made up 9pc.
