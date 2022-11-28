A large but generally subdued crowd operated on a yarding of about 15,000 sheep at the Wycheproof November special sheep sale.
Young unjoined 1.5 year old first cross Border Leicester/Merino-cross ewes sold to $356 a head last Friday, while first-cross ewe lambs to $272 and young Merino ewes to $292.
The yarding comprised about 3500 unjoined 1.5-year-old first cross Border Leicester/Merino ewes, 4000 first-cross ewe lambs, 5000 unjoined Merino ewes and the balance were Merino wether lambs.
Elders Wycheproof livestock manager Sam Crow said it had been a tough time for vendors and agents in preparing and presenting the sheep.
"Road closures and wet paddocks had an impact and as many as 5000 or 6000 of these sheep were held over after the October sale was cancelled due to wet weather," he said.
"That meant some of those sheep didn't present as well as they would have in October.
"The vendors have done a tremendous job particularly with the wet season."
Buyers came from Bendigo, Ballarat, Ararat, Echuca, Hamilton, Horsham, Eoroa, Charlton, Donald, Kerang, Warracknabeal, Swan Hill, Geelong, Colac, Inglewood, St Arnaud and Avoca, as well as Corowa NSW, and Naracoorte, SA.
Mr Crow said most of the purchasers were repeat buyers.
The market was influenced by the fall in the mutton market and uncertainty about cropping programs and what the season was going to do.
Mr Crow said sheep generally sold at reduced rates compared with recent sales in South Australian and Bendigo.
"Overall though, the quality sheep that presented well did sell well," he said.
He said apart from the uncertainty in the mutton job, the better lambs were selling well.
Merino ewes sold to a top of $292 (twice) as most sold between $230 and $250, while 1.5-year-old first-cross ewes sold to $356 and first-cross ewe lambs to $272 with most $215 to $272.
The yarding of wether lambs was "a little bit cheaper" selling from $90 to $125 with most going back into local paddocks.
Selling agents reported that there were plenty of opportunities to secure lines of replacement young sheep across all categories.
Top of the sale at $356 was a draft of 179 unjoined, June/July 2021-drop first cross Border Leicester/Merino ewes, September shorn, sold by Jenames, Berriwillock, that went to a Ballarat account.
D & S Erwin, Emu, sold a line of 136 first-cross ewes, July/August 2021-drop, June shorn, that made $346 and sold to a client at Ararat.
The 2022 ewe drop portion account Erwin comprised 205 head, October shorn, making $240 to Barham, NSW.
A pen of 145 first-cross ewes, September 2021-drop, June shorn, consigned by Watershed West, Watchem, sold for $306 to a Hamilton client.
Nedna, Woomelang, received $302 for a pen of 124 first-cross ewes, April/May 2021-drop, October shorn, that were bought by a Naracoorte account.
The TR Barry Family Trust, Culgoa, consigned a line of 200 first-cross ewes, June/July 2021-drop, in two lines with the top draft making $295.
First-cross ewe lambs, 2022-drop, sold account A & R Gawne, Boort, made $272 for a line of 280, going to a Horsham account.
O'Shannessy Brothers, Swanwater, sold 311 first-cross ewe lambs, October shorn, for $252.
R & M Medlyn, Paradise, forwarded a line of 151 May-drop first-cross ewe lambs, October shorn, that sold for $238 to Euroa.
A pen of 212 June-drop ewe lambs account Bright Futures, October shorn, made $220 to Corowa, NSW.
Of the Merino ewes the top price of $295 was shared with a line of 193 April 2021-drops, September shorn, sold account Tamaleuca Pty Ltd, Ouyen.
Also making $295 was a pen of 202 Merino ewes, June 2021-drop, September shorn, sold account B & M Olive, Yeungroon.
JJ Hallam, Hopetoun, sold 268 Merino ewes, June 2021-drop, August shorn, that made $278.
Ettershank Pastoral sold 247 June 2021-drop ewes, October shorn, for $260.
A pen of 184 Merino ewes, 2019-drop, September shorn, sold account Tyrell View, Sea Lake, sold for $170.
Simpson Farming, Winjallock, sold a consignment that included 103 Merino ewes, 2018-drop, October shorn, that made $182 and another pen of 211, same description, for $180.
A pen of 102, 2019-drop, ewes sold account A & R McGrath, Jeruk, 2019-drop, October shorn, made $178.
Gonn Pastoral, sold 120 ewes, 2017-drop, September shorn, that made $162.
JH & JJ Elliott sold Merino wether lambs in two lines with 191, April/May 2022-drop, August shorn, making $124 and 359 for $118.
The regular draft of wethers sold account Gulthul Pty Ltd saw two separate lines of 474 and 362, 2022-drop, August shorn, get knocked down for $117.
GA, FMA & BA Simpson sold a large draft of wethers with 545 May/June 2022-drop, November shorn, for $97 and a second line of 295 knocked down at $86.
The same vendor also sold 363, May/June 2021-drop wethers, October shorn, for $110.
A pen of 200 White Suffolk/Merino-cross store lambs, mixed sex, May/June 2022-drop, October shorn, sold account Woorak Ag Pty Ltd, made $134 for the tops and $120 for 193 seconds.
