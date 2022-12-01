Stock & Land
Colin Gray became a quadriplegic at 62 but his fight was far from over

Bryce Eishold
Bryce Eishold
Updated December 2 2022 - 6:13am, first published 6:00am
Gippsland farmer Colin Gray was injured in a farm accident on his Gippsland dairy farm in 2011.

When Victorian farmer Colin Gray failed to answer his phone one Sunday afternoon in September 11 years ago, his wife and friends knew something was not right.

