A HUGE demand for worm resistant and shedding sheep over the past year has meant a great sale for Low Footprint Lamb in Croxton East.
Stud principal Matt Kelly said the result was a major "step up" from last year's ram sale, with the two top priced rams and breaking the $29,000 barrier compared to last year's top of $7300.
Much like last year's sale, he said the last few seasons meant many producers continue to look for more worm-resistant genetics and wet weather resistant sheep, driving prices sky high.
"A couple of the main drivers are maternal composite guys in the wool industry looking to to just reduce their exposure to wool risks and costs, particularly with labor shortages." he said.
The top-priced lot was Lot 10, 210098 sold for $29,250 to Tom Bull, Lambpro, Holbrook who also bought six ewes from the stud.
The 1.5-year-old ram recorded a post weaning weight (PWT) of 8.65 kilograms, an eye muscle depth (PEMD) of 1.7 millimetres.
Not too far behind in price was Lot 12, 210512, sold for $29,000 to Cashmore Park, Cashmore.
That ram was also a 1.5 year-old-ram recorded a PWT of 11.37kg, a PEMD of 2.04mm.
Mr Kelly said it was "highly complimentary that two large studs valued Low Footprint Lamb's contribution to the sheep industry".
