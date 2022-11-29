Stock & Land
Low Footprint Lamb 2022 Nudie ram sale a major 'step up' from last year

Philippe Perez
November 29 2022 - 4:00pm
Low Footprint Lamb stud principal Matt Kelly with the top-priced ram sold at their 2022 Nudie Ram Sale, Lot 10, 210098.

*87 of 109 Nudie rams sold to $29250, av $4047

A HUGE demand for worm resistant and shedding sheep over the past year has meant a great sale for Low Footprint Lamb in Croxton East.

Journalist

