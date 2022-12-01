A special moment captured between Romney breeder Jim Bligh and his granddaughter Elli Burgess leads this week's Social Media Snapshot.
Fellow Romney breeder Peter McDonald said the photo, taken by his partner Gillian Brooks at the Koroit Show, caught his eye.
"That Romney ram owned by Jim that was successful at the Koroit Show also went to another of our local Western District Shows at Noorat where it won the sheep of the show title as well," Mr McDonald said.
Mr McDonald is a farmer at Grassmere and is also the long-serving secretary of the Australian Romney Association.
Meanwhile, first-time contributor Sam Banner sent in a photo of a stormy sky taken by their father Tom Fleming at his Kariah farm.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
