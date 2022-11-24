Stock & Land
Home/News

Victorian Farmers Federation president candidates begin their campaigning

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
November 25 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The three candidates running for the VFF presidency (from left) Meg Parkinson, Emma Germano and Paul Mumford.

While the state election is around the corner, the Victorian Farmer's Federation is heading into its election campaigning, with three candidates putting their hand up for the VFF president.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.