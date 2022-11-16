A politics expert says the Mildura electorate will very likely stay marginal past polling day, with the current independent incumbent Ali Cupper calling on both major parties to make regional public transport a priority issue.
Ms Cupper has publicly stating that she would give her support to the party who were willing to provide viable public transport options for the Victorian regions in the event of a hung parliament.
She has also previously said it was an outrage that both major parties have not considered passenger rail options for Mildura residents wanting to travel to Melbourne through the last term, but being an independent, it could be hard to convince major parties if she isn't in the balance of power.
Meanwhile, the Coalition seems keen on offering flights for residents rather than focusing on better rail options.
In one of the first bold election promises of the campaign, opposition leader Matthew Guy announced a $23 million trial to cap return airfares between Melbourne and Mildura at $100.
Those who live within 150 kilometres of Mildura would be able to claim two $100 return flights to the capital over the next two years under the proposal.
La Trobe University adjunct research fellow Ian Tulloch said the seat will be "really close" and possibly the most marginal in the election after results come in.
Mr Tulloch said Ms Cupper has performed well throughout the last term and has developed a rapport with voters which may just allow her to cling onto the seat.
But with both the Nationals and Liberals putting up candidates, he said there will be a maximising of the conservative vote from urban and rural areas.
Former Swan Hill mayor Jade Benham, who also runs an almond orchid farm, is standing for the Nationals while police officer Paul Matheson who has also been involved in the dried fruit and citrus industry is standing for the Liberals.
Mr Matheson has kept a low profile however due to revelations from The Age that he was recently charged with breaching the Victoria Police Act.
The Coalition are fighting hard for the seat and have pledged to shelve the first stage of the government's Suburban Rail Loop project in Melbourne to fund a new rebuild of Mildura's hospital, although budgetary figures show that will be done over stages.
"I think this election really depends on how much her personal satisfaction ratings hold with a lot of the new voters coming onto the roll," Mr Tulloch said.
"Over the last four years, thousands of young voters have moved to the region.
"Question is, are they attracted to voting for her, or the Coalition?
Mr Tulloch also said Mr Guy's announcement of capping flight prices may not shift many views.
"Are people travelling from Mildura to Melbourne in agriculture business?" he said.
"If this policy is aimed at them, they are probably already Coalition voters,"
"If it's to help people to travel for pleasure, then it may influence some people... but I don't think policy-wise it's going to entice people to change their vote."
Health and road maintenance has also been a focal point for candidates, along with accommodation shortages.
Ms Cupper recently supported a proposal from the state government to develop new cabins in Mildura's Palms Caravan Park to address labour shortages.
Labor has put up lawyer Stella Zigouras to run for the seat, however she has kept a low profile as well throughout the campaign.
Other candidates from the Greens, Freedom Party, Labour DLP, Animal Justice Party, Family First and two other independents will be on the ballot paper.
