FINCHAM'S Burando Southdown stud held its third sale at the Yea Showgrounds and came away with its highest-ever average.
The stud reached a top price of $4500 and an average of $1627.
Fincham's Burando stud principal Tim Fincham said this was the highest average ever achieved by the stud.
In addition to the 70 rams on offer, 50 rams were also on offer through a paddock sale.
The top-priced ram was Lot 1, which sold to a new client, Dennis Duffy, Tumbarumba, NSW, for $4500.
Lot 1 had a liveweight of 113 kilograms, an eye muscle depth of 49 centimetres and a Lambplan TCP of 111.
"The TCP is an important index, as it is a guide of what the ram really is," Mr Fincham said.
"It encompasses all the key eating quality traits."
Lot 7 was sold for $4000 to regular buyer, Larry McIntosh, Goulburn, NSW.
The third-highest-priced ram went to Matt Tonissen, Chrome, Hamilton, who purchased two rams at $3000 each.
Volume buyers were new clients who bought four rams apiece and a wide range of regular buyers also chipped into the sales.
Mr Fincham said he was pleased with the result after what had been a tough season with unique weather issues.
"All the rain has put the season behind about four to six weeks," he said.
"Floods have meant people are still hanging onto lambs which they normally would have already sold.
"We had two inches the afternoon before the sale and I was out there at 9 o'clock that night, trying to drain the pens."
Mr Fincham said was pleased with the offering which he felt was even better than last sale.
"We are breeding to achieve a good percentage of twins that are live lambs on ground," he said.
"Our focus is on a good wedge-shaped frame with long, thick hindquarters."
Agents for the sale were Nutrien Yea.
