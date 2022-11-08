Stock & Land
Fincham's Burando Southdown sale achieves best-ever average

KM
By Kristin Murdock
Updated November 8 2022 - 3:54pm, first published 3:30pm
Dennis Duffy, Tumbarumba, NSW, Tim Fincham, Fincham's Burando, and the top-priced ram. Picture supplied.

*23 of 70 rams sold to $4500, av $1627

