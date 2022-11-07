Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Dairy Australia says significant emissions progress being made

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated November 8 2022 - 9:13am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dairy Australia General Manager Sustainability, Helen Dornom, says processors, including Burra Fods, had also reduced the intensity of their emissions by 25.5pc since 2010/11, Picture supplied by Burra Foods.

Research by Dairy Australia has found nearly 95 per cent of all Australian farmers are implementing measures to reduce on-farm carbon dioxide emissions, compared with a decade ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.