Nareeb Nareeb sees an 'even' drop of Poll Merinos sell to $5500

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated October 25 2022 - 2:12am, first published 12:00am
Classer Dale Bruns, Nareeb Nareeb, Elders StudStock manager Ross Milne, Carol Hale, Burnbank Farm, Mooralla, stud principal Richard Beggs and the top priced ram. Picture supplied by Nareeb Nareeb

*92 of 99 Merino and Poll Merino rams sold to $5500, av $2462

Consistency of type is the key to success for Glenthompson stud, Nareeb Nareeb Merinos and Poll Merinos, says principal Richard Beggs.

