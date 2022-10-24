Predicted rainfall in the coming week could result in Victoria experiencing its wettest October on record, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Bureau senior meteorologist Kevin Parkyn said another week of rain was expected to hit the state, after the last 24 hours saw falls of between 10 and 30 millimetres, across the west and north.
"There were falls of close to 30mm at Echuca and Kerang and this is on top of major flooding," Mr Parkyn said.
But he said of equal concern was a "winter weather system" approaching Victoria on Sunday and Monday.
"A winter weather system out of the southern ocean will combine with further tropical moisture to bring widespread rainfall - that will be the next system we will be analysing and providing further updates on," he said.
"It looks like it will put further pressure on river systems and maintain them in riverine flood status for some weeks to come."
That could result in the wettest October for Victoria on record.
Yesterday, Renmark, SA, recorded 100 millimetres of rain, a record October figure.
"Across the state, the airmass remains pretty humid and mild, generally there is a lot of cloud cover and we are expecting more rain and thunderstorm activity," he said.
The severe weather warning for heavy rainfall, for the Otways and northern Victoria, had been lifted, but the bureau was still concerned about thunderstorm activity that might result in localised falls of 30-60mm.
"Those local heavy falls will result in overland flash flooding, not just in river systems," Mr Parkyn said.
"Coming down from Queensland, as part of tropical airmass, that will put pressure on the river systems for much of Victoria."
That would be followed by another low-pressure system, moving down the NSW coast, which would bring rainfall to Gippsland.
"We seem to be hit by low-pressure systems, at the moment, many of them linked to tropical moisture," Mr Parkyn said.
"That will bring rainfall into Gippsland, they have been spared a little bit, compared with the rest of the state, they won't be excessive falls, but will put pressure on river systems in that area."
State Emergency Service chief operations officer Tim Wiebusch said those parts of the state affected by the floods were in either preparation, response or recovery phases.
"Victoria is still very much in a flood emergency, at this time," Mr Wiebusch said.
"Those communities on the Murray River in particular from Swan Hill, to Robinvale, all the way through to Mildura, should be starting to pay attention to our emergency warnings.
'Now is the time to start preparing."
He said minor flooding was expected at Swan Hill, by the end of the month, with major flooding by the end of the first week in November.
The flood peak would reach Mildura in early to mid-November, but it was still too early to predict potential levels.
Mr Wiebusch said it was now predicted the flood peak of 77.88 metres had been reached at Kerang, but it was likely to stay steady around that level for the next four to five days, before receding.
There might be a small rise in the 94.9m peak at Echuca, while moderate flooding was expected on the Seven and Castle Creeks, at Euroa, and Goulburn River.
"Having flown some parts of the state, we know agricultural and pastoral lands are inundated, particularly across the Avoca, Loddon and Campaspe river catchments," he said.
"That means our farmers are doing it tough, at this stage, as they are having to make decisions on where to put stock and things like that."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
