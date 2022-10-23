Stock & Land
Home/Weather

Victorian weather: rain to continue in north and west

By Finbar O'Mallon
Updated October 23 2022 - 8:38pm, first published 8:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CFA crews keep watch at the Campaspe River levee a block from the main street in Echuca, Victoria. (Brendan McCarthy/AAP PHOTOS)

Thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding in Victorian towns already reeling after more than a week of swollen rivers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.