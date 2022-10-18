Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Banquet White Suffolk, Suffolk and Southdown rams get interstate support

Jess Parker
By Jess Parker
Updated October 18 2022 - 4:49am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Banquet stud principal Gordon Branson, with son George and partner Jencie Lawford, Jane Allen, Elders, Hamish Branson, Banquet, and volume buyer Garry Whitehead, Nutrien.

*101 of 115 rams sold to $2400 (six times), av $1643

THE weekend's weather event did not stop new and return buyers purchasing rams at Banquet's fifth annual ram sale on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Parker

Jess Parker

Livestock Sale Representative

Jess is a Livestock Sales Representative with Stock and Land. If you have interest in advertising please contact Jess at jessica.parker@stockandland.com.au

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.