Feedlots dominated the heavy lanes of cattle on Friday during Leongatha's fortnightly South Gippsland store sale.
Agents yarded more than 5000 cattle where feedlots from across eastern Australia competed for cattle despite flash flooding in parts of central and northern Victoria and NSW.
The sale was a day after large yarding at the Victorian Livestock Exchange at Pakenham where NSW agents descended to source cattle for breeding and backgrounding operations north of the Murray River.
Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock director Brian McCormack said the buying gallery was made up of a broad mix of purchasers from across Victoria and interstate.
"We had a lot of grass fatteners who were involved but feedlots were also very active," he said.
"The sale was 10-20 cents a kilogram dearer and more in places across all grades."
The sale featured several annual drafts of vendor-bred cattle from across Gippsland, including the Castello family of Thorpdale who sold 102 mixed-sex Angus cattle, 14-15 months.
The family, trading as Castello Farms, sold 79 steers including a top pen of 22 steers, 520 kilograms, for $2980 or 573 cents a kilogram, 30 steers, 486kg, for $2880 or 592c/kg, and 22 steers, 443kg, for $2700 or 609c/kg.
The sale started with 10 Hereford steers consigned by D & L Lomax, Foster, 555kg, which made $3990 or 538c/kg.
Colin McMicking, Tarwin Lower, sold 41 Angus and Black Baldy steers including 13 steers, 677kg, for $3500 or 516c/kg, 14 steers, 648kg, for $3400 or 524c/kg, and 14 steers, 653kg, for $3410 or 522c/kg.
Kevin Opray and Maree Avery, Hedley, sold 147 steers and 50 heifers, including 17 steers, 468kg, for $2780 or 594c/kg, 26 steers, 456kg, for $2780 or 609c/kg, 25 steers, 430kg, for $2650 or 616c/kg, and 27 steers, 412kg, for $2570 or 612c/kg.
Feedlots including Teys Charlton, Keswick and JBS-operated J&K were all active in the heavier end of cattle.
Melbourne-based buyer Campbell Ross was also prominent on behalf of a number of feedlot clients in Victoria, SA and NSW.
Elders Leongatha and Korumburra livestock manager Rohan McRae said feedlot buyers were the strength of the sale.
"I thought the sale was back to its best on the better-bred cattle," he said.
"For the 5000 cattle we had here, feedlotters were very strong on the heavy cattle and the graziers were scooping up everything else."
K & C Pope, Korumburra, sold 14 steers, 660kg, for $3500 or 530c/kg, 14 steers, 625kg, for $3320 or 532c/kg, and 10 steers, 589kg, for $3180 or 539c/kg.
The dearest pen of the sale was 14 Angus steers consigned by the Estate of AA Birss, Stradbroke, 688kg, for $3660 or 532c/kg.
Light-weight steers below 330kg sold well beyond 700c/kg, including account Rosebank, Loch, which sold 21 steers, 325kg, for $2360 or 726c/kg.
T & C Hulls, Leongatha South, sold 170 Angus heifers, 10-12 months, including 20 heifers, 396kg, for $2240 or 565c/kg, 22 heifers, 364kg, for $2080 or 571c/kg, 16 heifers, 344kg, for $2020 or 587c/kg, and 30 heifers, 266kg, for $1680 or 631c/kg.
T Christianson sold 18 ANgus heifers, 448kg, for $2430 or 540c/kg.
S & E Richardson sold 18 heifers, 387kg, for $2240 or 580c/kg.
J Flint sold 14 heifers, 384kg, for $2310 or 600c/kg.
Sarah Fahey, Tyers, sold five Angus cows with calves at foot for $4050, six cows with calves at foot for $4000, and four cows with calves at foot for $4250.
J & S Kelly, Korumburra, sold 16 Angus steers, 281kg, for $2310 or 822c/kg.
Berrys Creek Investments, Berrys Creek, sold 20 steers, 352kg, for $2500 or 710c/kg.
Ben Cruachan Station sold 10 Angus steers, 285kg, for $2140 or 750c/kg.
Scott Campbell, Mardan, sold 22 steers, 363kg, for $2420 or 666c/kg, and 22 steers, 334kg, for $2400 or 718c/kg.
G & L Campbell, Mardan, sold 15 steers, 412kg, for $2580 or 626c/kg, and 16 steers, 357kg, for $2400 or 672c/kg.
Mrs J Campbell, Mardan, sold 21 steers, 573kg, for $3100 or 541c/kg.
R McCulloch, Churchill, sold 12 steers, 622kg, for $3360 or 540c/kg, and nine steers, 562kg, for $2980 or 530c/kg.
N Page sold 16 steers, 569kg, for $3140 or 551c/kg, 19 steers, 538kg, for $3120 or 583c/kg, and 19 steers, 534kg, for $3120 or 584c/kg.
Mardan Lodge, Mardan, sold 18 steers, 496kg, for $2800 or 564c/kg, and 12 steers, 476kg, for $2620 or 550c/kg.
It was the second sale at Leongatha where the five local agencies elected to sell their beef-bred cattle before the crossbred cattle in the steer and heifer portions, respectively.
Harmers Pastoral Co, Harmers Haven, sold 18 steers, 606kg, for $3280 or 541c/kg.
Merlewood Angus, Mirboo North, sold 18 steers, 380kg, for $2520 or 663c/kg, and 10 steers, 343kg, for $2400 or 699c/kg.
Graziers' interest in lighter cattle improved compared to the last fortnightly sale, agents said, on the back of spring grass growth, particularly in South Gippsland.
SJ Conway, Traralgon, sold 18 steers, 395kg, for $2620 or 663c/kg.
A Conisbee & Co, Glengarry, sold 24 steers, 444kg, for $2740, and 23 steers, 432kg, for $2740.
Kooyong Partners sold 22 steers, 422kg, for $2680 or 635c/kg, and 23 steers, 390kg, for $2600 or 666c/kg.
GA & BL Morrision, Glengarry, sold 16 steers, 373kg, for $2520 or 675c/kg, and 16 steers, 352kg, for $2400 or 681c/kg.
Ponderosa Herefords, Meeniyan, sold 20 Hereford steers, 462kg, for $2800 or 606c/kg, 21 steers, 442kg, for $2700 or 610c/kg, and 16 steers, 399kg, for $2560 or 641c/kg.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
