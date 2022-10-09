Several north-east Victorian cattle breeders featured among the lead drafts of weaners at Colac's monthly store sale on Friday where prices rose by more than $150 a head.
Agents yarded about 950 cattle at the Colac Regional Saleyards where local graziers, and breeders and backgrounders from South Gippsland competed for a share of the yarding.
Charles Stewart Dove auctioneer Shelby Howard said the increased competition from Leongatha-based agents pushed beef cattle prices up by $150-$200 compared to the September sale.
He said the sale featured several drafts of cattle consigned by clients in the Goulburn Valley.
"When I came down to Colac four years ago, my ambition was to link north-east Victoria with south-west Victoria and to be able to market livestock anywhere in between," he said.
"Leongatha put a floor in the sale, along with commission buyer Luke McMahon from the Goulburn Valley who was strong across all grades of cattle."
North-east client Welsby Park, Kialla, sold 50 Hereford and Hereford/Santa Gertrudis-cross mixed-sex calves, 11-12 months, which averaged $1946 or 633 cents a kilogram.
Hauco Primary Industries/Riverlea, Bunbartha, sold 60 Charolais/Angus-cross mixed-sex weaners, 11-12 months, which sold to a top price of $2300.
Eureka Park, Tallygaroopna, sold 20 Brangus mixed-sex calves, 12-14 months, which sold to a top of $2160.
DI & AD Hocking sold 11 Hereford cows, rejoined to a bull, with autumn-drop calves at foot for $4275.
N & J Thornton, Colac, sold 10 Angus steers, 274kg, for $2040 or 744c/kg.
Timeless Interior, Barongarook, sold 10 Angus steers, 283kg, for $2200 or 777c/kg.
Charles Stewart livestock agent Matt Nelson said the market was more buoyant compared to a month ago.
"It was a bit of a mixed-quality yarding with a lot of crossbred cattle, but overall we saw a lifting of the prices across the board which is reflective of the job at the moment," Mr Nelson said.
"Weaner steers and heifers rose by more than $100 because we had a lot of heifers making $1800-$2000 and they haven't been selling to those prices in recent sales."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
