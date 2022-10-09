Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Dorper stud Dell African Dumisa sells its complete ram draft

Alastair Dowie
By Alastair Dowie
Updated October 10 2022 - 2:51am, first published October 9 2022 - 8:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

*Total clearance of 75 Dorper rams sold to $15,000, av $5587

*Total clearance of 40 White Dorper rams sold to $14,000, av $5350

*Total clearance of 55 ewes sold to $4800, av $2472

A LARGE crowd flocked to the Dell African Dumisa sale from as far as Emerald, Queensland, to see 115 Dorper and White Dorper rams offered and sold at averages well above 2021 levels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alastair Dowie

Alastair Dowie

Editor

Editor of Australian Dairyfarmer.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.