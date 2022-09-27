Promoting the points of difference in White Suffolks are behind Clover Valley's success, according to stud principals Brad and Naomi Medlyn after their on-property ram sale this week.
The Stuart Mill stud in the northern Grampians sold 96 of its 98 rams to a top price of $2600 to average $1467.
Clover Valley White Suffolks was established by the Medlyns in 2012 and Monday marked its 12th on-property ram sale.
Mr Medlyn said it was the largest consignment of rams the stud had offered since its first sale.
"We had good support from previous clients as well as three or four new clients," he said.
"A majority of the rams were bought by local clients, but the buying gallery was spread from Bendigo, through to Horsham and down to Warrnambool."
The McNally family, St Arnaud, bought the top-priced $2600 ram and was one of two sires they took home.
Clover Valley said the ram was well structured and balanced and had good eye muscle area figures.
Greg McNally, St Arnaud, runs a mixed farming enterprise with his wife, Anne, and their three sons and partners.
"We've been buying one or two rams over the last three years," Mr McNally said.
"We'll use this ram out with our surplus and crossbred ewes in the fat lamb operation.
"Brad and Naomi purchased the stud several years ago and are doing a really good job so we're happy to support them."
Among the volume buyers was Daniel Wardlaw, Avoca, who bought 11 rams to a top price of $1800, and the Batters family, Dalyenong, who bought eight rams to $1600.
"White Suffolks have quick growth rates and their ease of lambing are probably their leading qualities," Mr Medlyn said.
"You can get lambs off quickly as sucker lambs and that's their point of difference to a degree."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
