Clover Valley White Suffolk stud sells a bulk of its rams in biggest offering yet

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
September 27 2022 - 6:00am
Matthew and Greg McNally, St Arnaud, Clover Valley White Suffolks principals Brad and Naomi Medlyn, Stuart Mill, and AWN agents Scott Jackson and Wayne Driscoll (back rear) with the top-priced ram.

**96 of 98 rams sold to $2600, av $1467

Promoting the points of difference in White Suffolks are behind Clover Valley's success, according to stud principals Brad and Naomi Medlyn after their on-property ram sale this week.

