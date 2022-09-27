MORE than 1000 people have travelled to remote Dartmouth Dam in recent days to witness a history-making event as the mighty dams spills for the first time in 26 years.
Flows down the dam's spectacular rock spillway have been gaining in momentum since it began spilling late last week.
Since Dartmouth Dam was completed in 1979 it has previously spilled four times, each in the 1990s, the last time being 26 years ago in 1996.
Built as a drought reserve, it is the largest capacity dam in Victoria and the highest structure of its kind in Australia and stores almost four million megalitres of water.
Rain has continued across north-east Victoria leading to a number of flood warnings across the Murray Valley.
Albury recorded more than 13mm yesterday with the heaviest falls expected today (Tuesday).
Dartmouth Dam has been considered effectively full since early August and the same applies for the Hume Dam downstream.
Flood operations are being conducted at Hume and Dartmouth dams by the Murray Darling Basin Authority with releases through the valves on the dam walls of both.
The usually sleepy town of Dartmouth was jammed with cars and people, with the CFA community food store now operating seven days a week.
The MDBA said the dam was recorded at 100.4 per cent capacity on Sunday and with the BOM predicting more rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, it expects to see spillway flows increase.
Food store volunteer and Dartmouth General Store and Post Office manager Lorrae Smyth said the flood of people had not only injected a much-needed boost to the town's economy, but lifted the spirits of townsfolk still reeling from the COVID lockdowns.
"It's been absolutely amazing - the dam is definitely starting to roar," Ms Smyth said yesterday afternoon.
"I was here 26 years ago and this is nothing like it was back then. We had about 600 people at the food store on Saturday and even more yesterday, yet they're still coming here today, on Monday, which had me scratching my head.
"We didn't have social media the last time the dam spilled over, so news of the spectacle took longer to filter through.
"Now, though, people hear of the sight and can hear it through Facebook movies and instantly know that the spill is really happening."
Angus M'Crystal, 12, who was taken for a ride by his dad, Hugh, to see the spectacle said it was definitely worth the trip.
"It was amazing," he said. "Seeing the water come down that was absolutely mesmerising. I thought I'd be looking at a boring wall but it was amazing, I'm so glad we went there."
The pair travelled from Yackandandah after Mr M'Crystal developed a fascination with the spectacle after hearing media reports.
The Dartmouth Pub reported selling 260 meals on Sunday while the CFA food store managers decided to operate seven days a week.
Ms Smyth, at the store which raises funds for the Anglers Club, CFA and a community progress group, said the dam had revitalised the town.
"I bought 200 stubbie holders, had them specially made up with a picture of the dam spilling and the year - when it initially wasn't spilling I was worried - now I've nearly sold all of them."
- with Ted Howes, Border Mail, Albury.
