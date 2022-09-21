Stock & Land
Murray Darling Basin's largest water storage set to overflow.

Updated September 21 2022 - 1:11am, first published 12:53am
Dartmouth Dam has been considered effectively full since early August and is now expected to spill. Picture supplied by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority.

After hovering around 99 per cent capacity for four weeks, the Murray-Darling Basin's largest water storage - Dartmouth Dam - is expected to start flowing over the spillway tomorrow.

