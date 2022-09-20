Stock & Land
Leawood Angus sells top-priced bulls to breeders at Hedley, Mardan

By Bryce Eishold
Updated September 20 2022 - 10:08am, first published 6:00am
**41 of 46 bulls sold to $$16,000 (twice), av $9622

Two South Gippsland buyers have selected Leawood Angus' top-priced bulls during the third-generation stud's spring on-property bull sale.

