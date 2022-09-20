A Kergunyah South dairy farmer will use her Nuffield Scholarship to study how different agricultural sectors across the world support their producers' mental health, especially in a changing climate.
Nuffield Scholars receive a $30,000 bursary to study innovative ideas, techniques and systems to benefit their businesses and the broader agricultural industry.
Recipient Sarah Crosthwaite, who is also a mental health professional, will investigate and evaluate programs and strategies that improve resilience and wellbeing in rural communities after natural disasters or climate issues.
"What is there that we could be doing here that we're not doing now?" she said.
"If we don't actually have people who are doing well with their own mental wellbeing, they're not actually going to be doing that well on their own farms."
As part of her research, Ms Crosthwaite plans to examine farmer wellbeing programs in Canada, how United Kingdom farmers rebounded from the early 2000's foot and mouth outbreak and swine flu, the response to the north Queensland floods of 2011-12, as well as some resilience programs on the Border and North East.
We know that things are going to happen, but if we're better prepared for it, then our mental health isn't as strongly as effected- Sarah Crosthwaite, Kergunyah South
"I'm curious to know what can we learn from these countries who've done that, so we can come back and build up this resilience and this understanding and this preparedness," she said.
"Because we know that things are going to happen, but if we're better prepared for it, then our mental health isn't as strongly as effected or we've got more tools in our tool kit."
Ms Crosthwaite - who is one of 19 Nuffield Scholars for 2022 - will collate her findings and present her report in 18 months.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
