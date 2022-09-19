Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Water to be deducted from northern spillable accounts

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
September 19 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"All major storages across northern Victoria are nearing capacity as the rain continues," says northern Victoria Resource Manager Mark Bailey. Picture by Andrew Miller.

High-reliability water shares in most northern Victorian systems have remained at 100 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.