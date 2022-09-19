High-reliability water shares in most northern Victorian systems have remained at 100 per cent.
Northern Victoria Resource manager Dr Mark Bailey said the Murray system remained at 100 per cent of HRWS and 12 per cent of low-reliability water shares (LRWS).
The Broken system increased 48 per cent LRWS to 69 per cent LRWS.
The Goulburn, Loddon and Campaspe system seasonal determinations remained at 100 per cent HRWS.
The Bullarook system seasonal determination stayed at 100 per cent HRWS and LRWS.
Dr Bailey said rainfall continued to improve resources in all systems.
"All major storages across northern Victoria are nearing capacity as the rain continues," Dr Bailey said.
"Most of the additional stored volume has increased reserves for the 2023-24 water year.
"The storage control releases made from Lake Hume during August contributed to the low-reliability water shares allocation announced today for the Murray system."
But he said the volume of Victorian resource released in August from Lake Hume was greater than the balance of Murray spillable water accounts.
This meant 100 per cent of the allocation held in these accounts would be deducted," Dr Bailey said.
"Goulburn-Murray Water continues to release water to slow the rate of rise at Lake Eildon," Dr Bailey said.
"About 31 gigalitres will be deducted from Goulburn spillable water accounts - that's about 8 per cent of the current volumes in those accounts.
"The deductions mean the additional volume needed for a Goulburn LRWS allocation is about 380 GL."
Releases to manage Lake Hume and Lake Eildon level would continue for some time, and Murray and Goulburn system entitlement holders can expect further deductions from spillable water accounts this year.
Dr Bailey said further rainfall was likely, with longer term predictions favouring wetter conditions following confirmation of negative Indian Ocean Dipole and La Nia events.
"The Bureau of Meteorology suggests above-average rainfall will continue through to December."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
