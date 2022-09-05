Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Ouyen's Tamaleuca stud continue their busy spring season with large crowd at Poll Merino sale

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated September 5 2022 - 4:26am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kieran OShannesy from Elders Ouyen, Andrew Williamson from Elders Swan Hill and Tameleuca stud principal Kevin Crook with the top priced ram Lot 15, Tag 359. Photo supplied.

*79 of 83 Poll Merino rams sold to $6000, av $1988

A regular buyer from Pyramid Hill has outbid a large number of buyers and paid the top price at this year's well-attended Tamaleuca Poll Merino stud sale in Ouyen on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.