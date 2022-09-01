Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

All northern Victoria systems reach highest point of HRWS since late 90s

September 1 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All northern Victorian systems have now reached 100 per cent of high-reliability water shares. File photo.

Allocation prices will tumble further after all northern Victorian systems have reached a point not seen since the 90s.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.