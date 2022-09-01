Allocation prices will tumble further after all northern Victorian systems have reached a point not seen since the 90s.
All systems have recorded high-reliability water shares (HRWS) of 100 per cent with the Goulburn and Loddon systems recording 100 HWRS from 93pc HRWSS.
The Campaspe system moves to 100 HWRS from 82pc HWRS.
The Broken system increases from 57pc HRWS to 100pc HRWS and 48 per cent of low-reliability water shares (LRWS).
The Murray and Bullarook system seasonal determination both remain at 100 per cent HWRS.
Resource manager Mark Bailey said it was 25 years since seasonal determinations in all systems had reached 100 per cent this early in the water year.
"All northern Victorian systems now have at least 100 per cent HRWS available after strong streamflow responses to rainfall during August," Dr Bailey said.
"The last time that all systems had 100pc HRWS (or its equivalent) available at the start of September was in 1997/98.
"The response in the Goulburn catchment above Lake Eildon prompted Goulburn-Murray Water to release water in late August to slow the rate of rise in the storage."
The announcement today will mean seven gigalitres will be deducted from Goulburn spillable water accounts.
"That's about 2 per cent of the current volumes in the spillable water accounts," Dr Baily said,
"The deduction from Murray spillable water accounts due to continuing releases to manage Lake Hume levels during August will be confirmed in the September 15 seasonal determination update," Dr Bailey said.
"As releases to manage Lake Hume and Lake Eildon volumes will carry on, Murray and Goulburn system entitlement holders should expect further deductions from spillable water accounts.
Dr Bailey said with a wet season predicted, there is anticipation for a keen interest in the potential for LRWS allocations this year.
About 1,040 gigalitres is needed in the Murray system and 500 GL in needed in the Goulburn system before LRWS is allocated in these systems.
"These volumes will reduce when system operating requirements and demands are met without releasing water from storage and as deductions occur from spillable water accounts, " Dr Bailey said.
Dr Bailey said further rainfall was likely, with longer term predictions favouring wetter conditions. "The latest
