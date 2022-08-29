A White Suffolk who won supreme champion at the Campbell Town show earlier this year taken out the top champion prize at the Elite White Suffolk and Suffolk show held in Bendigo this past weekend.
On Friday, Rangeview, Pipers Point, Tasmania won the grand champion ewe and supreme champion sashes and then took the overall supreme breed on the Sunday morning.
Stud principal Will Milroy said the White Suffolk ram was a standout since birth and was "very well balanced with tremendous muscling".
"The ram has always been very eye catching," he said.
"As a lamb he just done virtually everything right all on his own and has a great structure as he grew.
"He won out supreme exhibit at the Campbell Town show earlier this year and we thought we'd come across to show off our stock here,"
Mr Milroy said it was humbling to win out the competition but as well as taking part in the show, he was getting a lot of value in meeting other stud principals on the mainland.
"It's always very difficult to get people to come to visit studs in Tasmania," he said.
"But it's a pretty cool show here, and a good reason to come over and show our stock off to the mainland exhibitors and potential buyers.
"It's a great atmosphere for social gathering and great to be back after COVID."
Judge Nick Cheetham, Cheetara, South Kumminin WA said during the supreme breed judging that it was a tough decision to choose between the White Suffolk and Suffolk breed supreme champions, which was won by Sayla Park, Kilmore.
"The White Suffolk was a terrific sheep and is the sort of sheep that I love looking at and he has with a ton of horsepower in him, and is really good on his feet," he said.
"The Suffolk was also a great sheep, really clean and had terrific bone and was wide, and we were really splitting hairs on the winner."
The grand champion ewe in the White Suffolk category was won by Wakeleigh, Cavendish.
Stud principal Kylie Wake said her winning champion ewe was a pretty upstanding ewe with a variety of good qualities.
"She is really fit and got a power of muscle, was thick through the loin and a nice flat top line with an amazing hind quarter, but still retains still retains femininity," she said.
Ms Wake said the reason why she chose to breed White Suffolks was that they suited the climate of her region and aimed to "focus on muscling traits and high growth in their structure".
The supreme breed champion award won is named after Peter Mecham, a significant figure in the sheep industry who had supported the show.
Zoetis senior livestock sales representative Heidi Sutherland thanked the organisers for honouring him by naming the award after him.
"'Meech' was a larger-than-life colleague and friend who passed away in January 2019," she said.
"He's been very sadly missed."
