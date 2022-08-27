Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Sayla Park Suffolk stud win supreme exhibit at Bendigo's Elite White Suffolk and Suffolk Show

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated August 27 2022 - 5:08am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Kilmore-based stud has claimed this year's top prize in the Suffolk competition at this year's elite White Suffolk & Suffolk Show, held in Bendigo on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.