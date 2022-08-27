A Kilmore-based stud has claimed this year's top prize in the Suffolk competition at this year's elite White Suffolk & Suffolk Show, held in Bendigo on Saturday.
John Sutherland, Sayla Park took out the grand champion Ram and supreme champion Suffolk exhibit sashes at this year's show.
Advertisement
Mr Sutherland said the ram carried a lot of muscle, which was an aim for all sheep at his stud.
"Our breeding objectives are to breed rams for positive fat and big muscles, so that we can them looking real spectacular, and he's a mirror image of that data," he said.
"We are just trying to produce early maturing rams which are not the biggest, but probably as meaty as we can get them."
He said his primary aim at the moment for his stud was to keep his stock warm.
"We just concentrate on putting some of the fat cover on them to handle cold weather, and I think that was important especially these past few months," he said.
"Suffolks are a tough hardy breed and they are really renowned for their doing ability."
Charlotte Close, Closeup stud, Finley, NSW took out the grand champion Suffolk ewe sash, which she said was a surprising win for her.
"The ewe that came second to her in her class today - which was our ewe as well - was the champion at two previous shows that we had entered," she said.
"For another ewe of our to come up and beat her was really surprising, but our winner today is still a good ewe, with the judge looking for meat which got her up today."
Judge Nick Cheetham, Cheetara stud, WA commended the whole competition for entering quality ewes and rams.
"There is always some quality entries and it was really hard to choose, with the ewe looking really beautiful with a great line and ears," he said.
"The ram was structured really well and is the sheep I look for as a judge.
"I loved the meat on the ram with a top line and great bone, which makes it the typical sheep that suits this industry."
Closeup took out the most successful stud prize, winning four classes across the Suffolk ewe and ram show in addition to its champion ewe sash, while Allanwood, Lancefield and Blue Rock, Romseyalso taking out multiple classes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.