Major highways, connections between Gippsland towns and major road connections between Melbourne and the major regional centres have been listed as among the worst roads in Victoria, according to a Coalition-backed public survey on road safety.
While a specific figure was not able to be given on how many participated in the survey, the Coalition said "thousands" took part with most choosing the Great Alpine Road between Bairnsdale and Wangaratta as the worst in the state.
Voters highlighted the road surface's poor state and periodic closures in recent years due to landslips.
As of Wednesday, the VicRoads website cautions drivers on the Great Alpine Road to take care due to road damage at Omeo and Double Bridges.
Drivers are regularly warned every winter of icy and foggy conditions on the road between Harrietville and Omeo.
Other local and state-managed roads were highlighted as in need of urgent repair with the majority of them located in Gippsland.
These included various areas of the Princes Highway, the Traralgon-Maffra Road, and Paynesville Road, which connects Bairnsdale with the tourist hub of Paynesville and Raymond Island.
Opposition Roads Spokesperson Danny O'Brien said he would send the poll results to Roads Minister Ben Carroll and urged him to prioritise regional road maintenance after a number of wet years.
"Labor cut the roads maintenance budget by 10 per cent in its first year and has neglected our roads ever since," he said
"It was cut by a further $24 million in this year's budget after a $191 million cut last year."
"We're seeing the result of these cuts in poor roads that are unsafe for Victorians right around the state."
Central Victoria also has its fair share of roads in poor condition, with Melbourne-Lancefield Road and Heathcote-Nagambie Road high on the list as needing urgent repairs.
Earlier this month, Mr Carroll defended his government's record on the safety of roads for freight vehicles throughout the Wimmera-Mallee, hinting at more strategic investments in the future.
But Mr O'Brien criticised that suggestion and said the state government would be more concerned about fixing city roads.
"After... axing the Country Roads and Bridges Program on coming to Government, Labor has been behind the eight ball ever since.
"This year's budget cut it a further four per cent when after a series of wet years, we actually needed more funding, not less.
"Labor has racked up $28 billion of cost blow-outs of metro projects but can't fix the potholes on country roads," he said.
The criticism hasn't only come from the Opposition, with Independent Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed calling on a regional and rural roads "repair blitz".
"Many of Victoria's rural and regional roads are in a poor condition," Ms Sheed said.
"Even major highways such as the Goulburn Valley Highway and the Hume Freeway between Shepparton and Melbourne have significant areas of road damage, with potholes not usually seen on roads of such national importance."
She acknowledged some ongoing progress was being made to repair roads, but "significant damage" could lead to accidents and serious injuries.
The Coalition's survey was launched in April by Steph Ryan, the Opposition Roads Spokesperson at the time.
VICTORIA'S WORST ROADS:
1. Great Alpine Road
2. Princes Highway (various locations)
3. Melbourne-Lancefield Road
4. Traralgon-Maffra Road
5. Paynesville Road
6. Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road
7. Heathcote-Nagambie Road
8. Murray Valley Highway (various locations)
9. Western Freeway (various locations)
10. Jerusalem Creek Road
