Hundreds of people have flocked to the Horsham Showground on Saturday, August 20, for the return of the Wimmera Poultry Festival.
Starting at 10am, the event will feature more than 500 prized ducks and chickens, all vying for the first local awards in more than two years.
Wimmera Poultry Club president Brendan Lloyd said the event was a great way for people to socialise and there was a variety of people from across Victoria to South Australia going to the event.
Mr Lloyd said some of the ducks that would be judged included Indian Runners and Rouens.
"There will be hard and soft feather birds and also waterfowl at the event. Last time there were a few people that came to the show from New South Wales," he said.
"A lot of the exhibitors are elderly and it is good for people to get together and catch up."
"It is kind of like how you judge a horse in a competition. You bring your ducks to be seen and points are given to the birds that are in the best condition," he said.
Mr Lloyd said the event would also have a raffle for people to enter, and there would be an auction on September 4 for the birds.
"There are a lot of people that have ducks in their backyard. They are also good for kids to look after because they can learn some respect by looking after them," he said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
