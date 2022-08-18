Those who want to look after the land in the High Country have the opportunity, care of a newly offered local research grant.
The Mountain Cattlemen's Association of Victoria (MCAV) will offer a $10,000 grant for projects aiming to better manage the landscape throughout the Victorian High Country.
Advertisement
MCAV president, Bruce McCormack said the grant is designed to help finance projects that can be applied to everyday management techniques in the region.
"The project does not need to promote the MCAV cause, but should contribute to the MCAV's objective of better land management and/or enhancing the recognition of the High Country's early pioneers," he said.
"The grant may be used to cover the costs of setting up or completing a new project or to enhance the findings of a project already underway."
READ MORE:
Scholarships for Indigenous Firestick workshops have been previously offered through the organisation, but this time around it will provide an open ended grant opportunity.
"We are really excited to see what projects could potentially come out of this," Mr McCormack said.
"We are hoping to make an impact landscape wide, rather than just in small areas of the High County, [a]nd although the scholarship is for $10,000, we are open to providing more funds if necessary."
There weren't any restrictions on who could apply for the scholarship, and Mr McCormack simply encouraged those with bright ideas to apply.
"Someone who works for Parks or DELWP or another organisation, or even a High Country farmer who has this great idea to eradicate weeds, for example.
"This grant is not just for university students, it's for anyone who has a great idea that will help better manage the High Country."
The MCAV were formed in the 1950s and advocate to have cattle grazing reinstated in "suitable areas of the High Country" after the state government cancelled grazing in the Alpine National Park in 2005.
It also works to preserve the knowledge of cattlemen in the region, undertakes research into bush management practices and also recently released a children's book earlier this year about bushfire awareness.
Those who want a copy of the research grant application can emailing secretary@mcav.com.au, or head to the MCAV website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.