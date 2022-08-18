People working in agriculture are being encouraged to share why they love what they do on the land by sharing a photo from their farm or workplace.
First-time contributor Toni-Anne McLennan captured a photo of a Corriedale ewe at Glenfyne.
The south-west Victorian farmer photographed the sheep looking through a Shearer Majestic plough in the fog.
Meanwhile, western district contributor Bindi Whitehead captured a photo of a red sky during a recent winter morning.
"We haven't had much rain recently but the ground is wet," she said.
"We've had a couple of close calls nearly getting bogged checking ewes and lambs though."
Neileen Doherty also features in this week's Webpics with a photo of her Kelpie outside a shearing shed at Narrandera, NSW.
Would you like your agriculture photo featured?
Hashtag or tag @StockandLand on Instagram, email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au or send the photo via Facebook.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
