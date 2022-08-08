When it comes to insurance read the fine print.
That's the advice from pastured pig producers Belinda and Jason Hagan, McIvor Farm Foods, Tooboorac, who tried to get insurance coverage for three working dogs for their operation.
Although McIvor has farm insurance, specifically tailored to their property, Ms Hagan said the company that provides it turned down a request to cover the dogs
"We would have just thought that livestock, including working dogs, would possibly have been covered," Ms Hagan said.
"We are having to work out what to do."
She said dogs were not cheap, costing more than $10,000 for a trained animal.
"If something happens, and you need to replace them with a fully trained dog, you are looking at a fairly big investment."
She said it seemed odd the company, which she opted not to name, specifically covered farming businesses but didn't insure working dogs.
'We could probably get them [the dogs] insured as pets, because their is plenty of pet insurance, nowadays for people, isn't there?" he said.
The company covered McIvor's livestock, so it seemed logical they would cover dogs as well.
"Each category we insure with them has a different excess - you would think there would have been a higher excess and premium, because an accident can happen and you can lose a dog," she said.
"You certainly have to read the fine print."
The company didn't give reasons for not insuring the dogs, she said.
Anthony and Amanda Kumnick, Great Western Granary bakery, Great Western, also found out the hard way, when trying to extend their cover.
"It just got harder and harder," M Kumnick said.
QBE insures the business.
"I got in touch and said our business is insured, through you, what about a house and contents policy too?," Mr Kumnick said.
"They said 'no, we can't insure house and contents, because you have a business.'
"It's lazy underwriting, to be honest - they haven't got a product that fits this scenario, so they say they can't deal with it."
He said the bakery was in a fully detached building, apart from the house.
"But the response was that it's on the same property," he said.
"I asked them what happens if you live next door to a bakery, If it catches fire next to you, your house could burn down.
"Like COVID, fire doesn't discriminate, it knows no boundaries."
He said he had managed to get home and contents insurance, but only at a significantly higher price than expected.
"The one company that will insure us is charging $2500, while regular home and contents insurance is about $1300," he said.
Australian Food Sovereignty Alliance president Tammi Jonas said some small-scale artisanal farmers and producers had also experienced difficulties in getting the right cover.
A pastured-pig producer, Ms Jonas said she and husband Stuart, Jonai Farms, Eganstown, said they had found it a "struggle."
"Pigs, to insurance companies, mean animals in sheds, but we don't have those sorts of pigs but they [the companies] want to treat us all the same," Ms Jonas said.
"For the companies, it's all intensive, industrial pig farming, and none of our members do that.
"They don't have that box, on their form."
The Jonas' also have a boning room on their property and are building a micro-abattoir.
"Insurance companies don't like refrigeration, either, because it breaks easily," she said.
She said often insurance did not cover the areas small producers required.
An Insurance Council of Australia spokeswoman said when a customer purchased, or renewed, a home and contents policy, a range of questions were asked, seeking information relevant to the policy.
That included whether any business, or commercial activity, would be conducted at the property.
"It is important questions are answered accurately and truthfully, no matter how large or small or the type of business activity, inaccuracies or omissions may put the cover and future claims at risk," the spokeswoman said.
"Specific insurance products are available for people who operate a business from home."
These products could cover home building, home contents and the business.
"There are likely more people now operating a business from home because of the COVID pandemic, so it is a timely reminder people should review their insurance cover to ensure they have adequate and appropriate cover for their personal situation."
QBE has been contacted for comment.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
