Shearer training funding set to bolster labour numbers across Victoria

August 2 2022 - 12:00am
New five-day courses to help boost shearing labour

New five-day courses aimed at introducing shearing to the next crop of agri enthusiasts will be funded under a state government plan to boost labour numbers in the sector across the state.

