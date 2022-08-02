New five-day courses to help boost shearing labour

New five-day courses aimed at introducing shearing to the next crop of agri enthusiasts will be funded under a state government plan to boost labour numbers in the sector across the state.
Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney announced the $175,000 plan at Sheepvention in Hamilton this week.
She said the funding would provide specialist training to grow the pool of shearers by adding an additional 100 people to the workforce.
The funding includes $119,000 to deliver five-day introductory shearing courses run by the Shearing Contractors Association of Australia Shearer Woolhandler Training.
"This training is giving new shearers the quality training that they need to confidently begin their work journeys in shearing sheds across the state," Ms Tierney said.
She said the courses would be held on location in shearing sheds across the state and provide participants with entry-level training required to begin immediate job placements on working farms.
Delivery of the training is already underway at Balmoral, Dookie, Hamilton, Wedderburn and Nathalia.
The funding will also include $56,000 to support the delivery of certificate II in shearing courses for another 15 students through the Rural Industries Skill Training Centre in Hamilton.
"Our government recognises the vital role our agriculture industry plays in Victoria - and we're investing in projects to support its future and provide the training needed to support its workforce," Ms Tierney said.
Shearing Contractors Association of Australia Shearer Woolhandler Training executive officer Glenn Haynes welcomed the funding.
"The RSTF funding is a fantastic initiative enabling us to deliver more courses in the regions of Victoria, servicing communities in rural areas where the shearers are needed the most," Mr Haynes said.
