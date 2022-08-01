Stock & Land
Northern Grampians Shire councillor and mayor Tony Driscoll dies July 31, 2022

By Cassandra Langley and Andrew Miller
Updated August 2 2022 - 3:45am, first published August 1 2022 - 11:00pm
ANOTHER TERM: Cr Tony Driscoll was appointed as the mayor of the Northern Grampians Shire Council for the 2021-22 term.

NORTHERN Grampians Shire Council has announced to the community Mayor Tony Driscoll has died on Sunday July 31.

