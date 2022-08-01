NORTHERN Grampians Shire Council has announced to the community Mayor Tony Driscoll has died on Sunday July 31.
Cr Driscoll served Northern Grampians Shire Council since October 2012 and represented the Kara Kara Ward.
Advertisement
He had previously held the role of mayor in 2016-17 and 2017-18.
A council spokesman said Cr Driscoll would be remembered for his dedication and integrity as mayor and councillor and the many achievements for the shire for which he played an integral role.
He was seen a passionate advocate for his community, remaining active in service throughout the course of his illness.
Read more:
In a statement, Northern Grampians Shire sent its condolences to Cr Driscoll's family, friends and loved ones.
Prominent shire farmers Ryan Milgate, Minyip, and Ben Duxson, Glendemar Merinos, Marnoo, both praised Cr Driscoll for his support for agriculture.
Mr Milgate said the shire seemed to be going in the right direction, when it came to rates and agriculture, partly due to Cr Driscoll.
"The position Northern Grampians was heading towards [on rates] was really positive," Mr Milgate said.
Cr Driscoll was a "champion" for agriculture and his death was disappointing, he said.
Mr Duxson said Cr Driscoll had taken a lot of his own time, to support the farming community.
"We can only admire that, can't we?" Mr Duxson said.
"It was a great effort to show some leadership, that way."
Cr Driscoll tried to make sure farmers could get on with farming, in the most productive way.
He also stuck up for St Arnaud and sought to boost the tourism industry.
"There's not too many put up their hand to do that job, and do it well," Mr Duxson said.
Advertisement
Mallee Nationals MP Dr Anne Webster said she was deeply saddened to hear of Cr Driscoll's death.
"Cr Driscoll was a dedicated and kind man who gave himself in service to his community to make Northern Grampians a thriving place to live and work," Dr Webster said.
"He was a strong advocate for local projects, namely Lord Nelson Park and worked hard to ensure that local roads and community infrastructure projects were secured and delivered in the region.
"He will be sadly missed and leaves behind a great legacy of service and commitment to community."
Cr Driscoll is survived by his wife Annette, two sons, two daughters and his grandchildren.
Please check the website www.ngshire.vic.gov.au for details of funeral arrangements to be announced.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.