A stud who has been breeding superfine Merinos for a century has taken out the grand champion Merino ram at Sheepvention in Hamilton for the second time.
Glenara Merino stud, Dunkeld, also took out the grand champion ram ribbon at the previous show held in 2019, which stud principal Trevor Mibus said felt "fantastic".
Advertisement
"In 2020, we celebrated 100 years of owning the land where we live at Dunkeld, so my grandfather had superfine Merinos, my dad had superfine Merinos, and we have been growing the same sheep for a long time," he said.
Mr Mibus said his winning ram came from a new bloodline which the stud used from Conrayn Merino stud, Berridale, NSW.
He said they would look to either sell the champion ram or have it go through an artificial insemination program.
He said the stud had benefitted previously selling semen from the ram.
"There's not been that much of these sort of genetics left in the country, so it's really hard to find something for us, but what we've used has been successful," he said.
The ram had also won the champion ultrafine ewe at the Victorian Sheep Show in Ballarat in June.
READ MORE:
Judge Kevin Beaton, Kelvyn stud, Coojar, commended the ram for its big and square size.
"The sheep has some butt shape, which I think the industry needs more of, and ultrafines are a ram of the future and I hope it breeds really well," he said.
The champion ewe was awarded to Wurrook Merino stud, Rokewood, with Jacob Quarrell from the stud commending its "nice, long wool staple".
"We are not too sure what we will do with this ewe, but we know we'll keep her," he said.
Judge Brent Flood, Banavie stud, Marnoo, said the award-winning ewe stood out due to her magnificent barrel, good width, outlook, purity and softness.
"She is very feminine in the face which is what you want in a good ewe and it carried its wool beautifully right up to the tip of the staple," he said.
Other champions:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.