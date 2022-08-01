Stock & Land
Glenara, Wurrook Merino studs take out supreme sashes at Sheepvention

Updated August 2 2022 - 1:57am, first published August 1 2022 - 9:00pm
A stud who has been breeding superfine Merinos for a century has taken out the grand champion Merino ram at Sheepvention in Hamilton for the second time.

