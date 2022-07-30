Stock & Land

Elders unveils expensive plans for automated wool handling hubs at Perth and Melbourne

July 30 2022 - 8:00am
BIG INVESTMENT: Elders says all the investments it has planned for new wool handling over the next year will cost $25 million.

Robots will be used to handle wool bales in a world-first operation being planned by Elders at two hubs in Australia.

