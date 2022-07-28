Councillors at Mildura Rural City have endorsed a document that will cater to the Mildura region's development needs, hoping to benefit growth over the next three decades.
The Mildura East Growth Area Strategic Framework Vision and Key Directions report focuses on 1,050 hectares of land between Irymple and Nichols Point east of Mildura and how development will progress within the study area.
Advertisement
The study area has been split into three main components, with one of the areas being a non-urban area for agriculture use, but urban growth areas will be located to the north and south of the region
According to the report, the two growth precincts will contain 15 development cells, which can accommodate about 108 and 350 lots for development based on conservative estimates by the report's authors.
Mildura mayor Liam Wood said that based on current trends, it would be enough to cater for land development supply for the next three decades.
READ MORE:
"We know based on existing building approval trends, the current five-year average for new dwellings in our municipality is 290 per year, and that's taking in our entire municipality, including our outlying towns," Cr Wood said.
"The Mildura East Growth Area allows for a rate of 370 new dwellings per year, so it's forecasting for development well ahead of the curve."
The Mayor said an important consideration in the report was the need to ensure growth expanded from areas with existing infrastructure like drainage.
"Unfortunately, this means that with an area this large, and with so many parcels of land, it's impossible to meet every landowner's expectations or future plans, particularly those who own farming land that isn't close to existing development in the growth corridor," Cr Wood said.
"We understand their frustrations, but at the same time, the report outlines the need to follow this sequenced approach to ensure the best outcomes for our broader municipality.
"And while we acknowledge it may not suit every landowner's immediate plans, the report does at least provide certainty to help with their future planning."
Cr Wood said consultation with landowners and key stakeholders was essential in developing the report.
"Feedback from this consultation was taken into account by the report's authors, which is reflected in the document, including significant changes made based on information from Lower Murray Water," the Mayor said.
"We look forward to continuing to work constructively with Lower Murray Water on any outstanding matters."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.