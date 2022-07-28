Stock & Land

Area of land east of Mildura focus of new growth corridor, with land set aside for agricultural use.

July 28 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PLAN: More than 1000 hectares of land between Irymple and Nichols Point have been outlined for the development needs of the Mildura region, with a section in that area dedicated for agricultural use.

Councillors at Mildura Rural City have endorsed a document that will cater to the Mildura region's development needs, hoping to benefit growth over the next three decades.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.