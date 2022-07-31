Stock & Land
Home/Politics

David Littleproud pledges assertive new Nationals heading into first sitting week of 47th Parliament

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
July 31 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUTURE: Nationals leader David Littleproud in his Parliament House office. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Nationals leader David Littleproud will head into the first sitting week of the 47th Parliament promising an assertive junior Coalition party able to evolve with the community and science, but will continue on as a "rural conscience" with a "purity of purpose".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.