A four-month-old Poll Dorset ewe lamb has claimed the breed's highest title in a stunning rise to victory at Sheepvention.
The April 2022-drop ewe lamb outpolled older ewes, and incredibly the highly-decorated rams, in a "complete surprise", according to its owner, Paul Brown, Derby Downs Poll Dorset stud, Marong.
Advertisement
"It was a bit of a surprise really because I didn't expect it to win champion ewe either," he said.
"She is a very correct little ewe lamb and just stood up there and presented herself.
"Occasionally the ewes do beat the rams but I don't think I've ever heard of a ewe lamb beating a ram."
The Marong stud won a string of ribbons during the three-day event, including the most successful lamb exhibitor at Hamilton.
READ MORE:
It comes weeks after the stud won the ram lamb and ewe lamb Poll Dorset classes at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo.
"We also won the group of three with one ram and two ewes and they were all lambs too at Hamilton," Mr Brown said.
"We'll keep this ewe in our stud and hope to show her again next year."
Meanwhile, Konongwootong Poll Dorsets, Konongwootong, won supreme champion Poll Dorset ram.
Poll Dorset judge Laurie Fairclough, Stockdale Poll Dorset and White Suffolk stud, York, WA, said it was a credit to the breeders.
"It takes a fair bit of work to get the stock up to the standard where they are," he said.
"It doesn't just happen overnight, it's years of genetics and getting the feed right to keep them just spot on."
Mr Fairclough, who has previously judged the breed at the Melbourne Royal Show, said the line-up of sheep was impressive.
"The ram was a fantastic ram and had all the attributes a Poll Dorset should have," he said.
"The supreme exhibit was a ewe lamb and she just had everything that a breeder looks to try and breed.
"She was a very correct, young sheep and probably the most correct sheep in the shed I reckon."
Advertisement
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.