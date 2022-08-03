The bucket of an ex-mine site Caterpillar 992D front-end loader in central-west Queensland dwarfs the children who stand in the whopping piece of equipment.
Their great-grandmother, Ronda Drewett, Yinnar South, altered Stock & Land to the photo at a recent store cattle sale at Leongatha.
The impressive piece of machinery, now based at Aberfoyle Station, Torrens Creek, Qld, can carry 10 cubic metres of material in one scoop.
Ms Drewett's granddaughter, Samantha Nicol, said the family were regular readers of the paper, and her children particularly enjoyed checking out the photos in Webpics.
"It is a week or two late getting to us but yes we do read it," Ms Nicol said.
Meanwhile, other photos to feature this week include a snap of new lambs from Tracey Kruger, Croxton East, and Cameron Banks, Mount Mercer, who is gearing up for shearing.
Would you like your agriculture photo featured?
Hashtag or tag @StockandLand, send the photo via Facebook or Instagram or email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
