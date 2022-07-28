Stock & Land
Murray-Darling Basin water prices forecast to remain low for third consecutive year

July 28 2022 - 10:00pm
WET OUTLOOK: The ABARES Water Market Outlook states a wet scenario is the most likely outlook, forecasting low prices for a third consecutive year.

New government data is forecasting water allocation prices in the southern Murray-Darling Basin will likely stay low for a third consecutive year.

