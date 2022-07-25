The Neumann son boasted estimated breeding value figures of top 10pc for birth weight and top 15pc for IMF but caught the eye of new owners the Finger family due to his temperament. The Fingers have been breeding Simmentals for four years, with prior to this being predominantly Charolais and Droughtmaster cattle, with this being the first Black Simmental purchased and also the first time securing the in demand Woonallee genetics.

