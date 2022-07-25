Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Warrnambool university looks to hydrogen powered milk tankers

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated July 25 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HYDROGEN POWER: Hycel program manager Adam Fletcher said the the work was part of studies being carried out at the designated hydrogen fuel cell research and development facility.

The dairy supply chain in the south-west could be ideally placed to take on the use of hydrogen cells to power milk tankers, according to a Victorian agrifood development specialist.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.