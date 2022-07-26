Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Victorian trailer number plate T2 still in use after being issued 90 years ago

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated July 27 2022 - 1:37am, first published July 26 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Could this be Victoria's oldest surviving trailer number plate?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.