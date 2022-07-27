Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Helen Haines to urge Agriculture Minister Murray Watt to expediate visa delays for agriculture workers

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated July 27 2022 - 7:16am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WORKERS ARE READY: Independant MP for Indi Helen Haines says Pacific workers are ready to fill labour shortages, and visa applications need to be expediated. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Federal Independent MP Helen Haines said recent meetings she had in Fiji with member countries of the Pacific Island Forum have been productive, but it was crucial to expedite visa approvals to help current labour shortages in the agricultural sector.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.