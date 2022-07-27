Overcast winter weather has provided the perfect opportunity for graziers to get clicking with their camera.
First-time contributor Sylvia Tyrer sent in a photo from her family farm during a picturesque rainbow.
The cracking snap, captured at Deans Marsh in south-west Victoria, includes her father who was in the process of feeding cattle when the photo was taken.
"He will be delighted," Ms Tyrer said when told the photo would appear in Stock & Land's Webpics section.
First-time contributor, Peter Dwyer, sent in a photo of his reliable dog, Choco.
In the photo, Choco is pictured with an orphan lamb.
Meanwhile, central Victorian grazier John Mayes sent in a photo using a security camera of a curious sheep caught walking around his Heathcote property.
Would you like your agriculture photo featured?
Hashtag or tag @StockandLand, sent the photo via Facebook on Instagram or email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
