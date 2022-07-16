People from across Australia and abroad descended on Bendigo on Friday night for the Stud Masters' Muster, as part of the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
The return of the muster marked a momentous occasion for the sheep and wool industry after it was forced into a two-year COVID-induced hiatus.
Stud Masters' Muster organiser Alex Lewis said the networking event gave people who were associated with the sheep and wool industry a chance to catch up with one another.
Close to 200 people attended the event, and people from most states across Australia, as well as New Zealand attended the muster.
"The event has ran in a few different formats over the years and this year we dropped 'young' out of the Stud Masters' Muster title because we didn't want to deter people from coming," he said.
"We obviously haven't had a chance of catching up with people for the best part of three years now since the Bendigo show back in 2019.
"It gives people a chance to catch up with old mates and also meet new people in the industry."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
